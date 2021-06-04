Previous
Next
Keep Dogs Under Control by jamibann
Photo 2773

Keep Dogs Under Control

I rather liked this hand painted sign which we saw near Tarland yesterday whilst out walking with friends. It was all the better for its wonkiness!
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
759% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise