Photo 2773
Keep Dogs Under Control
I rather liked this hand painted sign which we saw near Tarland yesterday whilst out walking with friends. It was all the better for its wonkiness!
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
3rd June 2021 9:37am
