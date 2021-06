You take the short route and we'll take the long one!

When climbing Lochnagar on Sunday, we took a different route up, from the Keiloch via the Stuic. We never met another soul on the way up or down. You might notice that there several people on top of the hill - not surprising on a bank holiday weekend with glorious weather. However, these folks had taken the most direct route up and down from Loch Muick. I'm so glad we took the alternative route. Loved every minute of it.