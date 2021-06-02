Sign up
Photo 2771
Hiding in Plain Sight
She thought I couldn't see her. But I clocked her, pretending to be a boulder. Good try Mrs Ptarmigan!
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
2976
photos
203
followers
103
following
759% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
30th May 2021 8:31am
Sally Ings
ace
She does blend in rather well.
June 2nd, 2021
haskar
ace
Perfectly find. Beautiful capture.
June 2nd, 2021
