Auchtavan - Field of Two Kids

The Hingin' Lum' cottage. This cottage, at Auchtavan, on the mountainside at the head of Glen Fearder, was restored in 2008 by Braemar Community. I've never been inside as you can't access it outwith special open days. Its most original feature is the hanging chimney (a feature like a canopy, over the open fire, guiding smoke towards an outlet in the roof), common in Scotland until the 20th Century. The man on the horse appeared out of nowhere and disappeared as quickly!