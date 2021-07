The Fisherfield Six

On Thursday morning, in perfect walking conditions, we set off from Dundonnell at 3am to walk the Fisherfield Six - 44km, 5 Munros and 1 demoted Munro. We had no idea how long it would take us, but were delighted to make it back to the hotel for dinner at 7.30 pm. This photo was taken around 4 am as the sun was beginning to rise and we spotted a few deer on the hill.