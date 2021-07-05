Previous
Next
Beinn Tarsuinn's Tennis Court by jamibann
Photo 2804

Beinn Tarsuinn's Tennis Court

This was taken from the fourth summit on Thursday's walk - Beinn Tarsuinn - well known for the tennis court-like rock structure that you look down on from the summit.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
768% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
What a spectacular sight.. did you have your racquet and ball.. fav
July 7th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
@julzmaioro Ha ha ... no we just walked over the surface and carried on our way!
July 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise