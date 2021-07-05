Sign up
Photo 2804
Beinn Tarsuinn's Tennis Court
This was taken from the fourth summit on Thursday's walk - Beinn Tarsuinn - well known for the tennis court-like rock structure that you look down on from the summit.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
2
2
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
julia
What a spectacular sight.. did you have your racquet and ball.. fav
July 7th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
@julzmaioro
Ha ha ... no we just walked over the surface and carried on our way!
July 7th, 2021
