Previous
Next
Flash of Red! by jamibann
Photo 2826

Flash of Red!

Ha ha ... it's not February, but me, peeking through the foliage at the first of our red tomatoes in the greenhouse yesterday. Some will be picked and scoffed today though!
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
774% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Ooh....they will be the best tasting tomatoes ever!
July 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise