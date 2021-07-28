Sign up
Photo 2827
The intricacies of the sunflower
We got a packet of sunflower seeds as a gift back in April, so decided to plant a few in the garden. They're fascinating, and so appropriately named; sunflower, girasol, tournesol, as they turn their little faces to the sun as it moves in the sky.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3032
photos
201
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
27th July 2021 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Hazel
ace
Has to be an all-time favourite flower!
July 28th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
What a super macro of it opening
July 28th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
macro view really is a wonderful thing
July 28th, 2021
