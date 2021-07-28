Previous
The intricacies of the sunflower by jamibann
The intricacies of the sunflower

We got a packet of sunflower seeds as a gift back in April, so decided to plant a few in the garden. They're fascinating, and so appropriately named; sunflower, girasol, tournesol, as they turn their little faces to the sun as it moves in the sky.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Hazel ace
Has to be an all-time favourite flower!
July 28th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
What a super macro of it opening
July 28th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
macro view really is a wonderful thing
July 28th, 2021  
