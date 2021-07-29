Previous
Golden Oldie by jamibann
Golden Oldie

Tight for time again today, so thought I'd post this cutesie image of my dad and his sister when they were little, 'camping'. I suspect they were very close to home, but they look as if they were having fun!
Issi Bannerman

ace
Casablanca ace
That is utterly delightful!
July 29th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
@casablanca Ha ha ... yes. I wonder what he's eating. Probably a 'piece and jam'. Unlikely to be anything very fancy, or shop bought, that's for sure!
July 29th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann My mother's favourite treat was a sugar sandwich!
July 29th, 2021  
haskar ace
Ah, what a souvenir! I remembered my tent.
July 29th, 2021  
