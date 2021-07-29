Sign up
Photo 2828
Golden Oldie
Tight for time again today, so thought I'd post this cutesie image of my dad and his sister when they were little, 'camping'. I suspect they were very close to home, but they look as if they were having fun!
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
4
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3033
photos
201
followers
102
following
774% complete
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
22nd July 2021 11:17am
Casablanca
ace
That is utterly delightful!
July 29th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
@casablanca
Ha ha ... yes. I wonder what he's eating. Probably a 'piece and jam'. Unlikely to be anything very fancy, or shop bought, that's for sure!
July 29th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@jamibann
My mother's favourite treat was a sugar sandwich!
July 29th, 2021
haskar
ace
Ah, what a souvenir! I remembered my tent.
July 29th, 2021
