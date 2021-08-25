Sign up
Photo 2855
Calgary Bay, Mull, Ice Cream Shoppie
Unfortunately not open on the day we visited, probably given the weather, but I loved the building!
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
0
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3060
photos
202
followers
103
following
782% complete
View this month »
2848
2849
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
21st August 2021 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
