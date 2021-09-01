Sign up
Photo 2862
Just a Garden Spider hanging out
Not very exciting, but I liked the patterns on his back. Also known as the Cross Orb-Weaver, I believe ... much more sophisticated!
Our cycling friends reached Inverness last night, over the Lecht. Their toughest day yet, I believe. A 20% gradient hill to ascend, and low cloud to contend with, but they made it there by 6.30 pm.
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
29th August 2021 3:04pm
