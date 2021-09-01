Previous
Just a Garden Spider hanging out by jamibann
Photo 2862

Just a Garden Spider hanging out

Not very exciting, but I liked the patterns on his back. Also known as the Cross Orb-Weaver, I believe ... much more sophisticated!

Our cycling friends reached Inverness last night, over the Lecht. Their toughest day yet, I believe. A 20% gradient hill to ascend, and low cloud to contend with, but they made it there by 6.30 pm.
1st September 2021

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
