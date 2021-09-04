Sign up
Photo 2865
The Barns of Bynack More
There were some rather amazing rock formations, known as 'barns', at the top of our first Munro, Bynack More, on Thursday's walk.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3070
photos
203
followers
103
following
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
Hazel
ace
They make an unusual framing!
September 4th, 2021
