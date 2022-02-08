Sign up
Photo 3022
High Key Bear
My Burra Bears feature every now and again on my project, so today is a Burra Bear day. This is Peerie Lily.
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
7th February 2022 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Brigette
ace
Could she be any cuter!
February 8th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Peerie Lily has a small smile and happy eyes!
February 8th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh how cute is this!
February 8th, 2022
Wylie
ace
She's lovely. What are Burra Bears?
February 8th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
@pusspup
They are hand-made in Burra, on the Shetlands Isles, by recycling shetland wool sweaters. They are all individually named. As my mum was a Shetlander, I have a particular affinity with them, and have 3. :-)
February 8th, 2022
