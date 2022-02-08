Previous
High Key Bear by jamibann
High Key Bear

My Burra Bears feature every now and again on my project, so today is a Burra Bear day. This is Peerie Lily.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Brigette ace
Could she be any cuter!
February 8th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Peerie Lily has a small smile and happy eyes!
February 8th, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh how cute is this!
February 8th, 2022  
Wylie ace
She's lovely. What are Burra Bears?
February 8th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
@pusspup They are hand-made in Burra, on the Shetlands Isles, by recycling shetland wool sweaters. They are all individually named. As my mum was a Shetlander, I have a particular affinity with them, and have 3. :-)
February 8th, 2022  
