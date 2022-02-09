Sign up
Photo 3023
Low Key Reeds
I saw these on a walk yesterday around Loch Kinord. They seemed to fit the bill for a low key capture.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3229
photos
195
followers
106
following
828% complete
View this month »
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
8th February 2022 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Maggiemae
ace
Brilliant for low key but not just for that! a lovely photograph, well taken! fav
February 9th, 2022
