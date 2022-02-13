Previous
A Low Key Walk by jamibann
A Low Key Walk

On Friday we had a lovely walk with friends. Usually, I'd have posted this in full colour, as the sun was shining and it was a beautiful day, but for the purposes of this month's theme, I'm posting it in low key.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Maggiemae ace
I think it seems more sharp and focused in B&W but it may also be in colour! Whatever, Its admirable! fav
February 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
It certainly looks fabulous on black, great image and edit.
February 13th, 2022  
