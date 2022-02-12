Previous
High Key Vase by jamibann
Photo 3026

High Key Vase

This is a vase which sits in my kitchen. I love the muted tones of purple, green and blue - none of which you can see here! However, the black and white makes for an interesting capture.
12th February 2022

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Photo Details

