Photo 3026
High Key Vase
This is a vase which sits in my kitchen. I love the muted tones of purple, green and blue - none of which you can see here! However, the black and white makes for an interesting capture.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
0
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3232
photos
195
followers
106
following
829% complete
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
7th February 2022 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
