Previous
Next
The Shape of a Lock in Low Key by jamibann
Photo 3030

The Shape of a Lock in Low Key

The catch on the gate I walked through yesterday when heading up Pannanich Hill. I have used it so many times, but yesterday was the first time I paid any attention to it. It's rather lovely. Like a swan's head!
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
830% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
oh so nice in low key. Great choice
February 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise