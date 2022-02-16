Sign up
Photo 3030
The Shape of a Lock in Low Key
The catch on the gate I walked through yesterday when heading up Pannanich Hill. I have used it so many times, but yesterday was the first time I paid any attention to it. It's rather lovely. Like a swan's head!
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Brigette
ace
oh so nice in low key. Great choice
February 16th, 2022
