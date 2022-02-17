Previous
Lines on a Deer Fence by jamibann
Photo 3031

Lines on a Deer Fence

Another image I wouldn't have taken if I hadn't been looking for lines for today's post. This is looking down the line of the deer fence on Tuesday's walk.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Christina
Great dof
February 17th, 2022  
