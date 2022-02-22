Previous
High Key Ice

As I walked around Loch Kinord yesterday, after lunching with dad, I found that all the ice had been broken up and swept into the eastern nooks and crannies of the loch. Fascinating to see and fun to photograph.
22nd February 2022

ace
Photo Details

