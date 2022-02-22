Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3036
High Key Ice
As I walked around Loch Kinord yesterday, after lunching with dad, I found that all the ice had been broken up and swept into the eastern nooks and crannies of the loch. Fascinating to see and fun to photograph.
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3242
photos
197
followers
109
following
831% complete
View this month »
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
21st February 2022 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close