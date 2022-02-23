Previous
The Shape of a Ring in a Nose by jamibann
Photo 3037

The Shape of a Ring in a Nose

This was one friendly bull ... although I hasten to add that there was a fence between him and me!
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
I think I'd need a fence too to take a shot like that!
February 23rd, 2022  
Diana ace
What a fabulous close up, good that you had a fence between you.
February 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous close up
February 23rd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Relieved to hear there was a fence in the way!! Awesome shot, love it
February 23rd, 2022  
