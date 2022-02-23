Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3037
The Shape of a Ring in a Nose
This was one friendly bull ... although I hasten to add that there was a fence between him and me!
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3243
photos
197
followers
109
following
832% complete
View this month »
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
17th February 2022 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Jennifer Eurell
ace
I think I'd need a fence too to take a shot like that!
February 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
What a fabulous close up, good that you had a fence between you.
February 23rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous close up
February 23rd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Relieved to hear there was a fence in the way!! Awesome shot, love it
February 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close