The GOMA Man by jamibann
The GOMA Man

I loved this Gormley statue at the entrance to the National Gallery of Modern Art at Belford Road in Edinburgh.

I'm going to have difficulty going back to colour after a fun month in black and white!
Issi Bannerman

A wonderful composition and capture. I am so looking forward to see more colour this month :-)
February 28th, 2022  
