Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3042
The GOMA Man
I loved this Gormley statue at the entrance to the National Gallery of Modern Art at Belford Road in Edinburgh.
I'm going to have difficulty going back to colour after a fun month in black and white!
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3248
photos
197
followers
108
following
833% complete
View this month »
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
26th February 2022 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful composition and capture. I am so looking forward to see more colour this month :-)
February 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close