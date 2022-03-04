Previous
Cairngorm by jamibann
Cairngorm

Yesterday we spent a second day with our guide, Gary, honing our winter skills. Lots of great experience and another white out day on the high tops. This was taken on the top of Cairngorm.
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
Such an awesome capture, you sure are tough!
March 5th, 2022  
