Photo 3046
Cairngorm
Yesterday we spent a second day with our guide, Gary, honing our winter skills. Lots of great experience and another white out day on the high tops. This was taken on the top of Cairngorm.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
1
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3252
photos
197
followers
108
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
4th March 2022 1:55pm
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Such an awesome capture, you sure are tough!
March 5th, 2022
