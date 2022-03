Carn Dearg

Just to let you know that I was actually present on these walking days! Photo not taken by me, but by hubby, and taken at the foot of Carn Dearg, the first of 3 Munros we did today, Sunday, bringing our total up to 74. We've passed the quarter-way mark! It was a most beautiful day, and NO navigation required on the summits as we could see for miles! Thank goodness, ... I was getting a bit fed up of walking around in the mist on the high tops!