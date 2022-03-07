Previous
Next
Approaching the Top of Carn Dearg by jamibann
Photo 3049

Approaching the Top of Carn Dearg

Another from Sunday's walk - as we approached the top of Carn Dearg. A far cry from the previous days, where we were shrouded in mist and we had to fumble about looking for the summit cairn. A pleasure not to have to rely so much on map and compass!
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
835% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise