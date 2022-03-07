Sign up
Photo 3049
Approaching the Top of Carn Dearg
Another from Sunday's walk - as we approached the top of Carn Dearg. A far cry from the previous days, where we were shrouded in mist and we had to fumble about looking for the summit cairn. A pleasure not to have to rely so much on map and compass!
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
