Dear, dear! by jamibann
Photo 3050

Dear, dear!

As we passed through the valley en route to Carn Dearg on Wednesday morning, we saw a herd of deer hanging out on a flat expanse of land. On our way back they were on the move, crossing over the road, heading for the shelter of the trees. We stopped the car, as it was a quiet country road, and took some photos. We then realised that one of the deer had some sort of plastic adornment on its antlers, along with a black rod of some sort. It made him look somehow regal, and almost comical, but how frustrating and horrible for him. I hope he manages to shake it off before too long.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
835% complete

Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of this herd. So glad I read your narrative as I was wondering what he had on his head! Poor chap ;-)
March 8th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
Oh no, that is sad... and a rare find for a picture!
March 8th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Looks like that plastic fencing. Bless him, hope he gets rid of it. Lovely sight to see all those deer in the wild.
March 8th, 2022  
julia ace
Oh what a mess.. yes looks like a fence standard a tape..
March 8th, 2022  
