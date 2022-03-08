Dear, dear!

As we passed through the valley en route to Carn Dearg on Wednesday morning, we saw a herd of deer hanging out on a flat expanse of land. On our way back they were on the move, crossing over the road, heading for the shelter of the trees. We stopped the car, as it was a quiet country road, and took some photos. We then realised that one of the deer had some sort of plastic adornment on its antlers, along with a black rod of some sort. It made him look somehow regal, and almost comical, but how frustrating and horrible for him. I hope he manages to shake it off before too long.