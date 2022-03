Ruigh Aiteachain

This hikers' bothy is in Upper Glen Feshie, and has been recently done up. We passed it and had a wee look in, on our way back to base after Saturday's hill walk. It's quite lovely. Seemingly Sir Edwin Landseer often painted in the Feshie valley, and The Monarch of the Glen was painted whilst he was staying in the area. Hence the painting on the wall!