Previous
Next
A tiny tin hut by jamibann
Photo 3052

A tiny tin hut

We found this little hut on our way back to the car on Sunday afternoon. We had read of its existence and so we were looking out for it. Very rudimentary inside, but very useful if you needed a place to shelter from the elements. Not our case on Sunday, as you can see from the blue sky!

Tomorrow we're setting off to go skiing in France ... a 'copy paste' of our aborted attempt in March 2020. Let's hope this trip is more successful. We're meeting with our son and gf in London tomorrow evening, and going to the theatre for the first time in two years too. Then we're training over to France on Sunday morning. :-)
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
A great image - and sitting in such stark surroundings. Lovely.
I hope you have a great trip to France - enjoy!
March 10th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Any shelter is a good shelter in a storm! Nice shot. All the best for the France trip.
March 10th, 2022  
Monique ace
Enjoy !
March 10th, 2022  
Denise Wood ace
terrific capture of this Safety" stop if needed :) I'm very envious of you heading to France - but do have a great time :)
March 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise