A tiny tin hut

We found this little hut on our way back to the car on Sunday afternoon. We had read of its existence and so we were looking out for it. Very rudimentary inside, but very useful if you needed a place to shelter from the elements. Not our case on Sunday, as you can see from the blue sky!



Tomorrow we're setting off to go skiing in France ... a 'copy paste' of our aborted attempt in March 2020. Let's hope this trip is more successful. We're meeting with our son and gf in London tomorrow evening, and going to the theatre for the first time in two years too. Then we're training over to France on Sunday morning. :-)