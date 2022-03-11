Previous
Next
Newton in the rain by jamibann
Photo 3053

Newton in the rain

By Eduardo Paulozzi at the British Library Plaza. We made it to London but unfortunately it is raining, so the best I could for this afternoon is have a wee tour around the British Library where there was an exhibition of Paul McCartney's Lyrics. It was good, but no photography allowed. This was taken outside as I made my way back to our hotel, in the background of the photo! However, the rain isn't going to stop us going to see The Drifter's Girl at the Garrick Theatre. Looking forward to it very much. :-)
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
It is pouring at my house! Waving down the Underground tracks to you ❤️😘. Enjoy the show!
March 11th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
With the rain it almost looks as though he is crying. Great shot.
March 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a pity that you are rained out, you certainly are making the most of it. It sure looks like tears from heaven!
March 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise