Newton in the rain

By Eduardo Paulozzi at the British Library Plaza. We made it to London but unfortunately it is raining, so the best I could for this afternoon is have a wee tour around the British Library where there was an exhibition of Paul McCartney's Lyrics. It was good, but no photography allowed. This was taken outside as I made my way back to our hotel, in the background of the photo! However, the rain isn't going to stop us going to see The Drifter's Girl at the Garrick Theatre. Looking forward to it very much. :-)