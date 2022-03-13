Sign up
Photo 3055
Big Ben
Looking lovely on Saturday after being relatively recently refurbished. After a full day's train travel, we have now arrived at the ski resort. :-)
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3261
photos
197
followers
108
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
12th March 2022 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Julie Duncan
ace
Beautiful details!
March 13th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Nice close-up on the intricate tower
March 13th, 2022
Richard Sayer
ace
Just the essentials - I like it.
March 13th, 2022
