Previous
Next
Big Ben by jamibann
Photo 3055

Big Ben

Looking lovely on Saturday after being relatively recently refurbished. After a full day's train travel, we have now arrived at the ski resort. :-)
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Duncan ace
Beautiful details!
March 13th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Nice close-up on the intricate tower
March 13th, 2022  
Richard Sayer ace
Just the essentials - I like it.
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise