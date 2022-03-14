Previous
Art in the Three Valleys by jamibann
Art in the Three Valleys

Had a great day's skiing today, and loved some of the art work on display on the mountain tops!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Sally Ings ace
Cool statue and what a splendid view all round
