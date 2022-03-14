Sign up
Photo 3056
Art in the Three Valleys
Had a great day's skiing today, and loved some of the art work on display on the mountain tops!
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
1
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3262
photos
196
followers
108
following
3049
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
14th March 2022 10:36am
Sally Ings
ace
Cool statue and what a splendid view all round
March 14th, 2022
