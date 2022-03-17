Previous
Please don't pipi here, at this scenic spot! by jamibann
Photo 3059

Please don't pipi here, at this scenic spot!

Couldn't agree more. When there are toilets and restaurants everywhere, I hate to see that men have just let it go and left yellow snow for everyone else to look at for weeks to come! Hold it in, boys, just like we do!

I've been very lazy on the hill this week - only i phone photos so far. But they do the trick. We are having very overcast, warm days with a veil over the sun, caused by dust coming from the Sahara, we're told. You can see the orange glow on some of the snow on the mountain (although not in this image).
17th March 2022

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Milanie
Don't think I've ever seen that sign before, but it's definitely needed :) Glad to see they're so up-front with the message!
March 17th, 2022  
LManning (Laura)
The fact that it's a frequent enough problem to need a sign... The mountains look wonderful though!
March 17th, 2022  
