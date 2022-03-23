Sign up
Photo 3065
Empty Seats
On the Pont des Arts. Another favourite spot of mine in Paris. Back home now and in amongst the dirty washing already.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
21st March 2022 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kitty Hawke
ace
Interesting pic.....there is always a down side to a lovely few days away isn't there !
March 23rd, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
@cutekitty
Oh, I know!
March 23rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture and scene. Always good to be back home 😉
March 23rd, 2022
