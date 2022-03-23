Previous
Empty Seats by jamibann
Empty Seats

On the Pont des Arts. Another favourite spot of mine in Paris. Back home now and in amongst the dirty washing already.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Kitty Hawke
Interesting pic.....there is always a down side to a lovely few days away isn't there !
March 23rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman
@cutekitty Oh, I know!
March 23rd, 2022  
Diana
Such a fabulous capture and scene. Always good to be back home 😉
March 23rd, 2022  
