Nine Million Bicycles in Paris!

One of the main changes I noticed in Paris, having not been there in 4 years, is the increased number of bicycles and bike lanes. It must be good for the environment, but they are a pretty undisciplined lot and come at you at speed! You don't want to step out without checking very carefully, green man or not. This is the Rue de Rivoli which seems to be closed to motorised traffic now.



The wash is now under control! :-)