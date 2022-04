Ben Lawers and Beinn Ghlas

Another couple of Munros achieved today. It was extremely windy and cold at the tops, so we got ourselves down and out of the wind as quickly as possible. We used a big rock for shelter and sat facing the sun, so it was a lovely stop to have our sandwiches. As we stood up to head on down the hill, I noticed that the edge of granite rock we were sitting behind emulated perfectly the shape of the valley.