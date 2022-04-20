Previous
The Singing Chaffinch by jamibann
Photo 3093

The Singing Chaffinch

This little guy was singing his heart out at Loch Kinord on Monday.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Photo Details

Christina
Great shot!
April 20th, 2022  
