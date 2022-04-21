Sign up
Photo 3094
Two Geese a Swimming
Another one from Loch Kinord on Monday. I was hoping for a 'wing flexing' or 'bottoms up' image from one of these two, but it never happened!
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
0
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3300
photos
195
followers
109
following
847% complete
View this month »
3087
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
18th April 2022 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
