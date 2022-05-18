Glen Tanar to Tarfside

We had a lovely A-B walk yesterday with friends Kevin and Mhairie. It was a lovely day, but boy was it windy on the highest part of the walk, with no shelter anywhere. Then we spotted some grouse butts and headed for them to hide from the wind and sup a well earned cup of coffee! I love walking with these two as we always have so much to talk about and have a lot in common. John used to work with Kevin, and I know him from school in Banchory. I met Mhairie in Paris many years ago when we were all all living there. They are such a lovely couple.