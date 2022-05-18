Previous
Glen Tanar to Tarfside by jamibann
Glen Tanar to Tarfside

We had a lovely A-B walk yesterday with friends Kevin and Mhairie. It was a lovely day, but boy was it windy on the highest part of the walk, with no shelter anywhere. Then we spotted some grouse butts and headed for them to hide from the wind and sup a well earned cup of coffee! I love walking with these two as we always have so much to talk about and have a lot in common. John used to work with Kevin, and I know him from school in Banchory. I met Mhairie in Paris many years ago when we were all all living there. They are such a lovely couple.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
bkb in the city
Nice to spend time with friends
May 19th, 2022  
