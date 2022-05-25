Previous
Ballater Walking Festival by jamibann
Ballater Walking Festival

Yesterday we were leading a walk for the Ballater Walking Festival. Here we are at the start point, at the Old Brig o' Dee, near Braemar. We had a lovely walk and managed not to lose anyone en route!
Richard Lewis ace
How long a walk?
May 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a lovely group to be walking with, beautiful shot and scene.
May 25th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
@lifeat60degrees Not very long - a 'moderate' walk for the very mixed group. 13km. Up Glen Beg over to Loch Phadruig and down to Auchallater, where the bus picked us up.
May 25th, 2022  
