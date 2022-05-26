Sign up
Photo 3129
Lone Fisherman
As we crossed the Dee we saw this lone fisherman. I hope he was lucky, but I doubt it. There are not many fish in the Dee this year, it would seem.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
3335
photos
193
followers
110
following
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
13
1
365
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
24th May 2022 9:47am
julia
ace
Looks a pretty good place just to hang out.. and buy fish and chips on the way home..
May 26th, 2022
