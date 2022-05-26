Previous
Lone Fisherman by jamibann
Lone Fisherman

As we crossed the Dee we saw this lone fisherman. I hope he was lucky, but I doubt it. There are not many fish in the Dee this year, it would seem.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
julia ace
Looks a pretty good place just to hang out.. and buy fish and chips on the way home..
May 26th, 2022  
