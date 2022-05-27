Yesterday's Walk with Ballater Walking Festival

Yesterday we were helping to guide a walk around Clais Fearnaig, near Braemar. It's a walk we've done often and is about 15 km, with no real climbs - so, fairly straightforward. There was a bit of drama when a lady fell on a stony landrover track. She was very stoic and picked herself up, dusted herself off, and despite the egg on her head insisted on carrying on with minimum fuss. Very admirable. There was a really interesting group of people, and it was nice to see some foreigners in the group - 2 Americans and 3 French. We also met a couple who's son had been at university in Sheffield with ours! Small world. Very mixed weather; wind, rain and sun.