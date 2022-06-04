Sign up
Photo 3138
Sunset at Shieldaig
We stayed in a little camping pod at Shieldaig and this was the sunset on Tuesday evening from our little deck. Quite stunning.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
