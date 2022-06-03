Previous
Traversing by jamibann
Photo 3137

Traversing

I took this on Wednesday, on the traverse over to the second Munro, Mullach an Raithain, just as the cloud was rolling in over the high tops.

Sorry I've not been commenting of late, but still trying to catch up!
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Photo Details

julia ace
Looks challenging..
June 4th, 2022  
