Liathach after The Pinnacles

On Wednesday, we were (again) adopted by a solo hiker when we were climbing Liathach. We were already a bit nervous as there are several pinnacles to cross which link the two Munros, and Mike's confession to hating heights didn't make us feel any better! However, Mike opted to walk round by the by-pass, although he reckoned it might well have been worse than passing over the pinnacles! He waited for us on the other side and we had lunch together and compared notes! He took this pic of us relaxing in between the two Munros, with the pinnacles in the background. Hats off to Mike, not an easy thing to do if you don't like heights!