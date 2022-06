Selfie Time!

I had fun taking this one on Thursday, balancing the camera on a large rock, propped up with a small one. Taken on our way off of Ruadh-stac-Mor, by the side of Loch Coire Mhic Fhearchair. Only afterwards did I realise that my trousers were still half rolled up after dipping my hot feet in the water of the loch! Ah well. :-)