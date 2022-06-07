Previous
The Three Wise Monkeys revisited! by jamibann
The Three Wise Monkeys revisited!

Seriously, these 3 are worse than the children ever were. This week is our annual fishing week down in Banchory and on Monday I brought dad down to visit. As is usual, a few drams were had with him, amongst the boys. I then went to drop dad back at his home and by the time I came back, these three had taken themselves up-river, without a fishing rod between them, but armed with a bottle of malt instead! I knew where to find them though! Needless to say they weren't so smiley the following morning!
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

What a fabulous friend portrait capture Issi and I love the back story. fav
June 8th, 2022  
Great story and love the title!
June 8th, 2022  
