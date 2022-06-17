Sign up
Photo 3151
One for the Golfers
The golfers amongst you will hopefully appreciate this shot of the first hole at Trump International, Balmedie. All the holes are nestled between the dunes, giving the impression of having the course to yourselves.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
ace
Oh Issi this course would be a nightmare for me to play! I will be everywhere but on that narrow fairway! Our courses are mostly flat and very wide open! A fabulous shot though. I think I only played a links course once in my life and did not enjoy it at all ;-)
June 17th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Have to say, I was very nervous about it, but I played much better than I thought I would - which was a bit of a relief! The links courses are very different, as you say, and I'm not used to them. My friend, who played to handicap, is a member of a links course, so no surprises that she played better than us inland course members!
June 17th, 2022
julia
ace
Nor a golfer but know enough to see this would be a nightmare to play.. lots of balls lost in that long grass I bet..
June 17th, 2022
