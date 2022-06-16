Previous
Fly The Flag! by jamibann
Fly The Flag!

We were invited to play golf at Trump International golf course at Balmedie yesterday. I had never played there, but had only heard the controversy surrounding it - having been built in amongst the most beautiful east coast sand dunes and how it was ruining the biodiversity of the area. We also heard about the local people who were 'forced' out for their homes, in order to build the golf course. So, I'd never really had the desire to play there, but had heard that it was a super course.

Well, yesterday, 10 years after it opened, was the day, and I have to say it's the most splendid of courses Each hole is nestled into the dunes, giving the impression of having the course to yourself. We had a lovely day there, and whilst I couldn't say I'd play there often, I have to say that it was a delightful experience and I even played well.

The Scottish Flag was flying high as we arrived!
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
what a beautiful image and great story. I had heard all about the course, but we have never played in Scotland. Now we are just too far away and getting too old ;-)
June 16th, 2022  
Shanne
I heard about the biodiversity issues more than the homes, but it feels more of another illustration of absentee landlords riding roughshod over the desires of the locals. I wouldn't want to give Trump any money by using it.
June 16th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Glad it was a good experience despite its comtroversy.
June 16th, 2022  
