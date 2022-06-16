Fly The Flag!

We were invited to play golf at Trump International golf course at Balmedie yesterday. I had never played there, but had only heard the controversy surrounding it - having been built in amongst the most beautiful east coast sand dunes and how it was ruining the biodiversity of the area. We also heard about the local people who were 'forced' out for their homes, in order to build the golf course. So, I'd never really had the desire to play there, but had heard that it was a super course.



Well, yesterday, 10 years after it opened, was the day, and I have to say it's the most splendid of courses Each hole is nestled into the dunes, giving the impression of having the course to yourself. We had a lovely day there, and whilst I couldn't say I'd play there often, I have to say that it was a delightful experience and I even played well.



The Scottish Flag was flying high as we arrived!