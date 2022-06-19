Sign up
Photo 3153
Seven Bridges with Annie
John's sister came to stay for the weekend, so we took her on the Seven Bridges circuit around Ballater, yesterday. She seemed to enjoy it.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Issi Bannerman
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
What a lovely shot of the two, that bridge looks amazing too.
June 19th, 2022
