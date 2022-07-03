Previous
The falconry exhibition at Scone by jamibann
The falconry exhibition at Scone

This is the Indian-Eagle Owl, from the falconry exhibition at the Scone Game Fare on Friday. The exhibition was super, although they had a bit of difficultly as both the kestrel and the fish tailed eagle refused to come back and stayed out way longer than they should have! The falconer was most embarrassed!

After the display I went to chat with the falconers and asked about the missing birds. The eagle was back home, having hung out in a tree for a while, and the kestrel had been found, but had flown across the river and it was taking ages to get to her as the bridge for the vehicle crossing was miles away. An eventful exhibition for them, I suspect!
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Hazel ace
A great owl portrait. Must get to another similar exhibition but unfortunately Ray has a phobia about these birds flying over!
July 4th, 2022  
Shanne
what a great eagle portrait - a bit sad that they lost, albeit temporarily, a couple of birds
July 4th, 2022  
