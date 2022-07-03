The falconry exhibition at Scone

This is the Indian-Eagle Owl, from the falconry exhibition at the Scone Game Fare on Friday. The exhibition was super, although they had a bit of difficultly as both the kestrel and the fish tailed eagle refused to come back and stayed out way longer than they should have! The falconer was most embarrassed!



After the display I went to chat with the falconers and asked about the missing birds. The eagle was back home, having hung out in a tree for a while, and the kestrel had been found, but had flown across the river and it was taking ages to get to her as the bridge for the vehicle crossing was miles away. An eventful exhibition for them, I suspect!