Glen Tilt

Over the weekend we did a couple of Munros, from Blair Atholl. We started off with Carn A' Chlamain up Glen Tilt. It was a very wet day, and it's a Munro with a very long walk in, so we opted to cycle in a few km on our mountain bikes. I didn't even take a camera with me, it was so wet and the visibility was very poor. This was taken during a brighter patch of weather, with the iPhone, as we came off the hill, near where we had left our bikes. Despite the weather, it was a lovely day out.